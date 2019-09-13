UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Appointed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

New Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner appointed

The provincial government has appointed Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar as new Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The provincial government has appointed Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar as new Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

A notification has also been issued in this regard by the Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

According to the notification, Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar (BS-19), Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, in his own pay and scale relieving Muhammad Ali Randhawa who has been directed to report Services & General Administration.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Experts for promoting marble and granite sector to ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 13 Sep 2019

1 minute ago

Supreme Court converts death sentence of a murder ..

1 minute ago

CCPO visits Torkham border, reviews security arran ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar seeks details of 'B ..

8 minutes ago

USAID undertakes projects in PESCO for upgrading d ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.