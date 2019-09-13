New Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner appointed

The provincial government has appointed Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar as new Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi

A notification has also been issued in this regard by the Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar.

According to the notification, Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar (BS-19), Deputy Commissioner, Faisalabad is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, in his own pay and scale relieving Muhammad Ali Randhawa who has been directed to report Services & General Administration.