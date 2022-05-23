UrduPoint.com

New Storm Water Drains To Improve Rain Water Drainage: Administrator South

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 09:21 PM

New storm water drains to improve rain water drainage: Administrator South

Administrator District Municipal Corporation South (DMC), Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that with the construction of new storm water drain will facilitate the citizens to reduce burden on the drainage system and choking points of drains in the district South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation South (DMC), Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that with the construction of new storm water drain will facilitate the citizens to reduce burden on the drainage system and choking points of drains in the district South.

She said that along with the cleanliness of rainy nullahs and drains, encroachments were also removed from these sites in preparation for the monsoon season to avoid possible damage due to rains.

She said this while inspecting the ongoing cleanliness work of various rain drains and chocking point in DMC south jurisdiction, said a press release on Monday.

Dr Afshan issued a high alert to all the departments concerned regarding the start of monsoon spell in Karachi.

She said that with the construction of storm drains at surroundings of Khayaban-e-Saadi, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Club Road, Abudullah Haroon Road, Saddar Road, Edhi Centre Town, Dua Chowrangi Clifton and Khanae Farhang-e-Iran, the rain drain situation would be improved drastically.

"One more issue is that in some localities, the drinking water supply and drainage lines are lying side by side which is a harmful practice as during rains, they mix up with sewerage water and the municipality has appealed to Karachi Water and Sewerage board to come hard on this practice and remove illegal water passing near sewerage lines connections in the localities", she noted.

She added that encroachments on rain drains is an unlawful practice and people should themselves take the initiative to inform the concerned staff and get removed the encroachment from the way of drainage of rain waters.

She also called for making due arrangements around the rain nullah so that people particularly the elders, women and children can be saved from falling into these drains during rains.

"Timely steps may help avoid possible damage due to rains, ensuring the drainage of rainwater and the immediate redressal of public grievances, she said, adding, rain water should be immediately drained so that it is not accumulated on the roads and other sites to prevent spread of disease, she said.

She also appealed to the residents of the DMC South to cooperate with the municipality and do not throw waste material in the drains.

Related Topics

Karachi Storm Water Road Alert Saddar May Women All From Rains

Recent Stories

5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upp ..

5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upper Dir

10 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges Pakistani diaspora in Middle East to ..

Ashrafi urges Pakistani diaspora in Middle East to shun politics

10 minutes ago
 Kissinger Says Ukraine Should Ideally Become Neutr ..

Kissinger Says Ukraine Should Ideally Become Neutral State, Bridge Between Russi ..

10 minutes ago
 Six martyred Pakistani peacekeepers are among 117 ..

Six martyred Pakistani peacekeepers are among 117 to be honoured at UN onThursda ..

12 minutes ago
 Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low'

Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low'

12 minutes ago
 KP Rescue 1122 continues operation for third day t ..

KP Rescue 1122 continues operation for third day to douse fire in Koh-e-Suleman ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.