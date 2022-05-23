New storm water drains to improve rain water drainage: Administrator South

Administrator District Municipal Corporation South (DMC), Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that with the construction of new storm water drain will facilitate the citizens to reduce burden on the drainage system and choking points of drains in the district South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Administrator District Municipal Corporation South (DMC), Dr Afshan Rubab Syed has said that with the construction of new storm water drain will facilitate the citizens to reduce burden on the drainage system and choking points of drains in the district South.

She said that along with the cleanliness of rainy nullahs and drains, encroachments were also removed from these sites in preparation for the monsoon season to avoid possible damage due to rains.

She said this while inspecting the ongoing cleanliness work of various rain drains and chocking point in DMC south jurisdiction, said a press release on Monday.

Dr Afshan issued a high alert to all the departments concerned regarding the start of monsoon spell in Karachi.

She said that with the construction of storm drains at surroundings of Khayaban-e-Saadi, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Club Road, Abudullah Haroon Road, Saddar Road, Edhi Centre Town, Dua Chowrangi Clifton and Khanae Farhang-e-Iran, the rain drain situation would be improved drastically.

"One more issue is that in some localities, the drinking water supply and drainage lines are lying side by side which is a harmful practice as during rains, they mix up with sewerage water and the municipality has appealed to Karachi Water and Sewerage board to come hard on this practice and remove illegal water passing near sewerage lines connections in the localities", she noted.

She added that encroachments on rain drains is an unlawful practice and people should themselves take the initiative to inform the concerned staff and get removed the encroachment from the way of drainage of rain waters.

She also called for making due arrangements around the rain nullah so that people particularly the elders, women and children can be saved from falling into these drains during rains.

"Timely steps may help avoid possible damage due to rains, ensuring the drainage of rainwater and the immediate redressal of public grievances, she said, adding, rain water should be immediately drained so that it is not accumulated on the roads and other sites to prevent spread of disease, she said.

She also appealed to the residents of the DMC South to cooperate with the municipality and do not throw waste material in the drains.