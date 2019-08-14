New techs utilization for road construction leads to technical, financial benefits: NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The utilization of new technologies presently for construction, maintenance and rehabilitation by National Highway Authority (NHA) has led to technical benefits and financial advantages of varied nature to the country.

These advantages are assessed and quantified through detailed research and trial projects.

Sources at Communication Division on Wednesday said over course of time and with help of ongoing research throughout the world, miscellaneous new technologies have been assessed in Pakistan for maintenance and construction of national highways.

The few technologies listed as under are Hot & Cold Recycling of Asphalt Concrete Pavements, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Stone Mastic Asphalt Technology (SMA), Rigid Pavement Technology, sometimes also referred as Jointed Plain Concrete Pavement (JPCP) and Cement Treated base stabilized base course Technology.

The sources said the conventional raw materials and technologies used presently to construct pavements in Pakistan do have considerable sustainability to exist for long time and added basic raw materials for construction of road pavements are almost similar throughout the world.

The variable factors are environmental conditions and Axle loads which directly affect performance and service life of road pavements.

Conventional materials are modified after considering local field conditions and conducting research activities in order to build more economical roads.

The sources said new technologies lead to technical benefits and financial advantages. A Five-Year Action Plan for Technical Cooperation on Highways between China and Pakistan that includes joint research projects has been signed.

The bilateral parties agreed to take up joint research projects in the action plan to assess need and advantages of new advancement in design and construction of roads under local field conditions.

Moreover, the sources said multiple steps are also being taken by National Highway Authority to introduce new technologies and materials in construction of national roads in order to make safer and economical roads with sustainable long life.

A few of which include: NHA has taken initiatives of experimenting Hot & Cold Recycling of Asphalt Pavements, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen and Cement Treated base Technology etc. on certain sections of National highways and Motorways in the past.

The Authority has established a well-equipped Highway Research & Training Center (HRTC) in Burhan to carry out advanced research as well as conduct trainings on development and introduction of new technologies in construction of roads.

NHA also arranges and organizes different seminars, technical workshops, and presentations on road sector from time-to-time which provide the participants with an opportunity to gain orientation and exposure to the latest technologies and advance materials being used by developed countries in construction of roads.

