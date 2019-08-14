UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Techs Utilization For Road Construction Leads To Technical, Financial Benefits: NHA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

New techs utilization for road construction leads to technical, financial benefits: NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The utilization of new technologies presently for construction, maintenance and rehabilitation by National Highway Authority (NHA) has led to technical benefits and financial advantages of varied nature to the country.

These advantages are assessed and quantified through detailed research and trial projects.

Sources at Communication Division on Wednesday said over course of time and with help of ongoing research throughout the world, miscellaneous new technologies have been assessed in Pakistan for maintenance and construction of national highways.

The few technologies listed as under are Hot & Cold Recycling of Asphalt Concrete Pavements, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Stone Mastic Asphalt Technology (SMA), Rigid Pavement Technology, sometimes also referred as Jointed Plain Concrete Pavement (JPCP) and Cement Treated base stabilized base course Technology.

The sources said the conventional raw materials and technologies used presently to construct pavements in Pakistan do have considerable sustainability to exist for long time and added basic raw materials for construction of road pavements are almost similar throughout the world.

The variable factors are environmental conditions and Axle loads which directly affect performance and service life of road pavements.

Conventional materials are modified after considering local field conditions and conducting research activities in order to build more economical roads.

The sources said new technologies lead to technical benefits and financial advantages. A Five-Year Action Plan for Technical Cooperation on Highways between China and Pakistan that includes joint research projects has been signed.

The bilateral parties agreed to take up joint research projects in the action plan to assess need and advantages of new advancement in design and construction of roads under local field conditions.

Moreover, the sources said multiple steps are also being taken by National Highway Authority to introduce new technologies and materials in construction of national roads in order to make safer and economical roads with sustainable long life.

A few of which include: NHA has taken initiatives of experimenting Hot & Cold Recycling of Asphalt Pavements, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen and Cement Treated base Technology etc. on certain sections of National highways and Motorways in the past.

The Authority has established a well-equipped Highway Research & Training Center (HRTC) in Burhan to carry out advanced research as well as conduct trainings on development and introduction of new technologies in construction of roads.

NHA also arranges and organizes different seminars, technical workshops, and presentations on road sector from time-to-time which provide the participants with an opportunity to gain orientation and exposure to the latest technologies and advance materials being used by developed countries in construction of roads.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology China Road Lead NHA From Loads Limited

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

23 minutes ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

23 minutes ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

1 hour ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.