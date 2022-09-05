Newly appointed Assistant Directors of Rawalpindi Development Authority met Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Assistant Directors of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Monday met the Chairman RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

According to RDA spokesman, nine Assistant Directors who were recently recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), had taken over charge of their posts in RDA.

He said that out of nine Assistant Directors, the Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua had posted five Assistant Directors in Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate, two in Engineering Directorate and two in Land Development and State Management.

The Assistant Directors today met the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while on the occasion, the Director Admin and Finance RDA, Deputy Director Finance, Khawaja Arshad Javed and three Sub-Engineers were also present.

While congratulating the Assistant Directors on their success, the Chairman said that concrete measures are need of the hour to resolve the problems being faced by the people and all the officers concerned should make all-out efforts to achieve the target.