Newly Established Shahid Afirid Library In Tank Needs Books

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Well-known cricket star Shahid Afridi's social work activity across the province continued with another key step of establishing a public library in district Tank demanding new books to the library from the National Book Foundation and Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi said that Cricket Star Shahid Afridi had inaugurated restoration of book library in District Tank that was been closed for the last 15 years.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi said that the library building has been completed and in this connection he has sent letters to both National Book Foundation and Higher Education Department for new books.

He said that computers facility would also be provided to the youth and other visitors in the library.

During inauguration of the library, Shahid Afridi commented that education is must for the development of a country and it is basic right of a child but unfortunately millions of children have no access to education.

Shahid Afridi said that the aim of restoration of the library is to facilitate children in getting modern education, adding computers would also be provided to the library.

It is worth mentioning here that after the establishment of the only library, it overcome the long lasting demand and need of the people of district Tank.

