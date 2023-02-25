UrduPoint.com

Next Hearing Of Yasin Malik's False Case On Mar 31

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Next hearing of Yasin Malik's false case on Mar 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The next hearing of Incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik's in false case registered against him would be on March 31, 2023 as he was appeared before the special court in Jammu the other day via video-conferencing.

Yasin Malik appeared before the court in the false case registered against him, according to Kashmir Media Service, Yasin, who is presently lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, was not produced in the court physically due to an order by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs restricting his movement. He had demanded to be produced physically in the court to cross-examine the witnesses.

Meanwhile, the court fixed the next date of hearing of the case on March 31, 2023.

Yasin Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a special court of India's dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May last year. He was arrested in February 2019 in connection with a false case registered against him by the NIA.

Political and legal experts have expressed the apprehension that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government may keep Yasin Malik in jail for his entire life or may execute him in false cases to punish him for his role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement

