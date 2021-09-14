NFEH to hold 18th Annual Environment Conference on Sep 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) would hold 18th Annual Environment Excellence Awards (AEEA 2021) and Conference on "Restore Your Natural Environment" on September 16 here at local hotel.

This was announced by NFEH President Naeem Qureshi in the meeting of NFEH Advisory Committee held here at NFEH Office on Tuesday.

Naeem Qureshi said that a conference and colorful award ceremony will be held on September 16. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Local Government Sindh, Taimoor Talpur Minister Forest and Wildlife Sindh, Ismail Rahoo Minister Environment and Climate Change, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Shariq Vohra President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries would be the prominent guests on the occasion.

Conference would be highlighting key environmental issues of Pakistan, Industries and post pandemic challenges for the world, he told.

Secretary Environment and Climate Change Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Dr. Naeem Mughal, Director General Environment Protection Agency, Syed Nadim Arif, CEO EMC Pakistan, Aniq Ahmed Senior Anchorperson, Shams ul Haq Memon, Faiyaz Alam Secretary General Dua Foundation & others would address on the occasion.

President NFEH said that more than 80 companies would be awarded with the best performance honour on environment protection.