NHA building several road infrastructure projects in KP, many in less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and most of them in less developed areas to bring them at par with the developed areas.

Talking to APP on Friday, an NHA official said after completion, the ongoing road infrastructure projects in the KP would open new vistas of opportunities for the people of adjacent areas and end sense of deprivation among the people of far flung areas of the country.

While giving details of the allocations made for the NHA projects under the Public Sector Development Programme in the current fiscal year, the official said Rs100 million had been earmarked for 48 km Chitral-Bumborate road which had been released.

He said for dualization and upgradation of a section of Indus Highway from Sarai Gambila to Kohat, Rs5,000 million had been allocated out of which Rs3,000 million had been released.

The NHA official said Rs1,110 million had been earmarked for the Lowari Tunnel and its access roads which had been released. For the 32 km Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs2,500 million had been earmarked which had already been released, he added.

He said Rs1,200 million had been allocated for Thakot-Havelian Motorway which had been released.

For upgradation of Yarik-Sagu Section of N-50, Rs1,000 million had been earmarked and so far Rs500 had been issued, he said.

For dualization and improvement of Old Bannu road, Rs1,500 million had been allocated in the PSDP.

He said for the rehabilitation of national highway network damaged in KP by flash floods of 2010, Rs10,000 million had been earmarked which had been released.

