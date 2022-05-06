UrduPoint.com

NHA Takes Steps To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow In Abbottabad

Published May 06, 2022

NHA takes steps to ensure smooth traffic flow in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has taken steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Abbottabad city and it had rehabilitated the city portion of Abbottabad so far.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that the remaining portion between Allah Hoo Chowk and Havelian Interchange would be rehabilitated after the finalization of the procurement of periodic maintenance contracts.

The official said that traffic management in the city was the responsibility of the traffic police and local administration; however, the NHA always remained in close coordination for any assistance and cooperation in this regard.

He said that estimate for the installation of a pedestrian bridge at Sarban Chowk is in the process of approval by the Competent Authority.

Moreover, he said that the NHA has initiated the widening and improvement of the Abbottabad Built-up Area Project from Muslim Abad to Shaheena Jamil Hospital.

The total length of the Project was 17 km.

The project included three packages 6.8 km Muslimabad-Bus stand package, a 1.6 km bus stand- Allah Hoo Chowk package, and an 8.5 km Allah Hoo Chowk-APS package.

