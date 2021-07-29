NHMP working to make journey safe on roads, promote safety

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users, was ensuring the safety of commuters on Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users, was ensuring the safety of commuters on Motorway.

Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said this while addressing an online Open Court (E-Khuli Kachehri), said a press release.

He appealed the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents, avoid overtaking where prohibited.

He said never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets.

"Make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don't use mobile while driving" he added.

He said that the standard of road safety in the country which is also acknowledged worldwide.

"Courteous dealing with commuters, help to the distressed road users and steps taken for safety of road users are those qualities of Motorway Police which has earned great respect and good name for the department and it should be our top priority," he said.