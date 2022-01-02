Nine gamblers booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered money at stake Rs 20,500, two mobile phones and valuables from their possession here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Race Course Police arrested seven gamblers who were identified as Raza, Wajid, Shahzeb, Usman, Ishtiaq, Nadir and Kabir Khan while Pirwadhai police arrested two Bilal and Noman.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.