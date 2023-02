Nine gamblers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Shah Nikdur Police on Sunday arrested nine people for gambling from a nearby village.

On a tip-off, the police team headed by SHO Muhammad Tauqeer Khan Bloach conducted a raid in Chak No 174-NB and arrested Khalid Mehmood, Danish Ali, Irshad Ahmed, Zeeshan Nadeem, Safdar Hayat, Muhammad Shehbaz, Abdul Shakoor, Asghar Ali and Mansoor Hassan red-handed while betting on cock fighting.

The police recovered stake money of Rs 165,000, 9 mobile phones, 2 cocks andimpounded two vehicles.

A case has been registered against the accused under gambling act.