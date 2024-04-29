Nine illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested nine illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from Faisal and 01 pistol 9 mm was recovered from Haseeb.

Similarly, Rata Amaral police held Daniyal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, Race Course police nabbed Zubair and 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody. Following operation, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Atif.

Saddar Barooni police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore ammunition from Hasnain.

Chontra police arrested Taimoor and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Amir, and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Abdul Waheed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.