Nine Injured During New Year Night Celebratory Firing, Fireworks

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 10:24 PM

The celebratory aerial firing and fireworks during the new year night resulted in injuries to 9 persons including children and a woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The celebratory aerial firing and fireworks during the new year night resulted in injuries to 9 persons including children and a woman.

According to a health official of Liaquat University Hospital, 9 persons reported gunshots and other injuries sustained during the firing incidents.

The injured persons include 10 years old Ali Gul, 15 years old Abdul Rehman, 25 years old Shahid, 26 years old Faisal Thebo, 27 years old Shan Jaffar, 30 years old Aqeel Ahmed, Saeed Nasir Memon, Mudassar Iftikhar and 60 years old Tahira Hassan.

The injured were brought to the hospital from different areas of the city.Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police arrested 3 suspects from the limits of A-Section, Baldia and Market police stations and booked them in the FIRs. Muhammad Kumail Pathan, Saqib Solangi and Syed Ahsan Shah are among those arrested and charged.

