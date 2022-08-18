UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase Committee' Meets To Review Buying Process Of Medicines

August 18, 2022

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' meets to review buying process of medicines

Purchase committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmad to review the speedy buying process of medicines and other items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Purchase committee of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmad to review the speedy buying process of medicines and other items.

The meeting was attended by NMC principal Dr.

Iftikhar Khan, Director Finance Dr. Abu Bakr, Dr. Nadeem Khan, Dr. Naveed Akhtar, AMS Pharmacy Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, AMS Admin Dr. Ismail Siddiqi and others.

The VC ordered the official concerned to complete the process of purchasing medicines for 2022-23 at the earliest.

