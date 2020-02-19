Nithavrianakis, WAPDA Chairman discuss projects

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis and Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain discussed the matters relating to water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis and Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain discussed the matters relating to water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan.

They discussed matters of mutual cooperation for implementing WAPDA projects here at WAPDA House on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Muzammil Hussain said that WAPDA had been constructing a number of projects to add water storage and hydel power generation capacities for water, food and energy security of the country. "Support from friendly countries like United Kingdom (UK) is of immense importance for implementation of these projects," he added.

During a briefing, the British Deputy High Commissioner was apprised that WAPDA successfully completed and commissioned three long-delayed mega hydropower projects with cumulative generation capacity of 2487 MW in 2018.

With commissioning of these projects, the installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydroelectric power surged to 9389 MW from 6902 MW, registering an increase of 36 per cent in just one year. Besides, WAPDA also completed Kachhi Canal Project (Phase-1) to irrigate 72,000 acres of barren land in Dera Bugti District of Balochistan. Nithavrianakis was also briefed about the ongoing and future projects of WAPDA. He was informed that WAPDA was committed to adding five MAF to water storage and 4600 MW hydropower generation by 2025 in short term, and eight MAF water storage and 16000 MW power generation up to 2030 in medium term by completing various projects including Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj Dam, Dasu, and Diamer Basha Dam.

Expressing keen interest in WAPDA projects, UK Deputy High Commissioner commendedthe efforts made by WAPDA for economic development and social uplift of Pakistan.