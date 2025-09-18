Open Menu

NMU VC Visits Flood Relief Camp, Reviews Medical Facilities

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor of Prof Dr Mehnaz Khakwani visited the university and hospital’s flood relief camp at Nawan Shehr, Shujaabad, on Thursday.

During her visit, she met flood-affected families, reviewed the medical facilities being provided, and personally examined patients, including maternal and child health cases, prescribing treatment where required.

Dr Khakwani said that in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical education, NMU’s teams of doctors and paramedical staff are working around the clock to provide medical assistance to flood victims.

She informed that the relief camp is offering free emergency services, women and child healthcare, and essential medicines. She directed medical teams to ensure there were no gaps in service delivery and stressed that all available hospital resources are being mobilised to provide timely and quality healthcare to flood-hit communities.

Appealing to philanthropists and social welfare organisations, the VC urged greater collaboration in this humanitarian effort, stressing that their contributions could help extend relief to more affected families.

