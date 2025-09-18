Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Pays Tribute To Martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, Pledges Support To Martyrs’ Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, pledges support to martyrs’ families

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid a heartfelt tribute and offered condolences to the family of martyred Captain Waqar Khan Kakar in Loralai on Thursday.

During the visit of the Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to the family of martyred, he described Captain Kakar as a true patriot, emphasizing that the sacrifices made by such heroes can never be forgotten.

He noted that more than 28,000 youth from Balochistan currently serve in the Pakistan Army, a powerful reflection of the province’s deep-rooted commitment to national defense.

“The nation owes an eternal debt to its martyrs,” Bugti said. “Their sacred blood will not go unaccounted for, and their legacy will live on through the peace and freedom we enjoy today.

He assured Captain Waqar Kakar’s family that the government stands firmly with the families of the martyred soldiers, pledging continued support and recognition. Sarfraz Bugti stressed that honoring martyrs and their loved ones is both a national duty and a moral obligation.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that martyrs remain alive in the hearts of the nation, and their sacrifices serve as a guiding light for future generations.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial ministers, members of the assembly, advisors, tribal elders, and senior officials to express solidarity with the martyr’s family.

Recent Stories

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

42 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

42 minutes ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

42 minutes ago
 40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

42 minutes ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

1 hour ago
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

1 hour ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan