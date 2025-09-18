Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, pledges support to martyrs’ families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid a heartfelt tribute and offered condolences to the family of martyred Captain Waqar Khan Kakar in Loralai on Thursday.

During the visit of the Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to the family of martyred, he described Captain Kakar as a true patriot, emphasizing that the sacrifices made by such heroes can never be forgotten.

He noted that more than 28,000 youth from Balochistan currently serve in the Pakistan Army, a powerful reflection of the province’s deep-rooted commitment to national defense.

“The nation owes an eternal debt to its martyrs,” Bugti said. “Their sacred blood will not go unaccounted for, and their legacy will live on through the peace and freedom we enjoy today.

”

He assured Captain Waqar Kakar’s family that the government stands firmly with the families of the martyred soldiers, pledging continued support and recognition. Sarfraz Bugti stressed that honoring martyrs and their loved ones is both a national duty and a moral obligation.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that martyrs remain alive in the hearts of the nation, and their sacrifices serve as a guiding light for future generations.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial ministers, members of the assembly, advisors, tribal elders, and senior officials to express solidarity with the martyr’s family.