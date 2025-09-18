UoG Hosts Session On Punjab Women Empowerment Programs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Women Development Centre of the University of Gujrat (UoG), in collaboration with the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, organised an awareness session at Hafiz Hayat Campus to promote leadership and entrepreneurship among female students.
Gender Equality Specialist Mazhar Ali and Project Manager Faheem Akhtar briefed participants on the Punjab government’s University Ambassador Program and Entrepreneurial Female Youth Competition.
They highlighted initiatives including working women hostels, daycare centres, a helpline, an endowment fund, and women development centers.
Under the ambassador program, 80 female students from 40 universities will be selected with a monthly stipend of Rs20,000, while top performers will be awarded cash prizes.
Similarly, selected business ideas from public and private universities will receive training and financial support of up to Rs1 million.UoG focal person Dr. Saba Haider lauded the government’s efforts to empower women and safeguard their rights.
Recent Stories
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA urges vigilance as rain threatens river swelling over next two days10 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk at LGH highlights importance of diagnosis, treatment of atopic eczema10 minutes ago
-
UoG hosts session on Punjab women empowerment programs10 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects DSP office19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives share deep bonds of friendship: Acting President Gilani19 minutes ago
-
"Pleasant Weather in Gilgit-Baltistan, increase in Tourist Arrivals"20 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession: Traffic plan issued for Chur Chowk20 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, pledges support to martyrs’ families20 minutes ago
-
Friday to be marked as Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi20 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Sep 2520 minutes ago
-
13 gang members behind bars as ICT Police bust four criminal networks20 minutes ago
-
CTP holds awareness camp; helmets distributed among motorcyclists20 minutes ago