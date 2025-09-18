UoG hosts session on Punjab women empowerment programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Women Development Centre of the University of Gujrat (UoG), in collaboration with the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, organised an awareness session at Hafiz Hayat Campus to promote leadership and entrepreneurship among female students.

Gender Equality Specialist Mazhar Ali and Project Manager Faheem Akhtar briefed participants on the Punjab government’s University Ambassador Program and Entrepreneurial Female Youth Competition.

They highlighted initiatives including working women hostels, daycare centres, a helpline, an endowment fund, and women development centers.

Under the ambassador program, 80 female students from 40 universities will be selected with a monthly stipend of Rs20,000, while top performers will be awarded cash prizes.

Similarly, selected business ideas from public and private universities will receive training and financial support of up to Rs1 million.UoG focal person Dr. Saba Haider lauded the government’s efforts to empower women and safeguard their rights.