Open Menu

UoG Hosts Session On Punjab Women Empowerment Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

UoG hosts session on Punjab women empowerment programs

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Women Development Centre of the University of Gujrat (UoG), in collaboration with the Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, organised an awareness session at Hafiz Hayat Campus to promote leadership and entrepreneurship among female students.

Gender Equality Specialist Mazhar Ali and Project Manager Faheem Akhtar briefed participants on the Punjab government’s University Ambassador Program and Entrepreneurial Female Youth Competition.

They highlighted initiatives including working women hostels, daycare centres, a helpline, an endowment fund, and women development centers.

Under the ambassador program, 80 female students from 40 universities will be selected with a monthly stipend of Rs20,000, while top performers will be awarded cash prizes.

Similarly, selected business ideas from public and private universities will receive training and financial support of up to Rs1 million.UoG focal person Dr. Saba Haider lauded the government’s efforts to empower women and safeguard their rights.

Recent Stories

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

55 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

55 minutes ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

55 minutes ago
 40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

55 minutes ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

1 hour ago
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

2 hours ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan