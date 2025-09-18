Open Menu

DPO Inspects DSP Office

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DPO inspects DSP office

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq carried out an inspection of the DSP Office and Khidmat Markaz in Kharian.

During the visit, he examined office records, reviewed the attendance of officers and employees, and inspected different sections of the offices.

The DPO directed staff to ensure timely service delivery and maintain official discipline.

He stated that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and citizens’ facilitation must remain the top priority.

Recent Stories

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

42 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

42 minutes ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

42 minutes ago
 40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

42 minutes ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

1 hour ago
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

1 hour ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan