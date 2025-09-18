DPO inspects DSP office

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq carried out an inspection of the DSP Office and Khidmat Markaz in Kharian.

During the visit, he examined office records, reviewed the attendance of officers and employees, and inspected different sections of the offices.

The DPO directed staff to ensure timely service delivery and maintain official discipline.

He stated that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and citizens’ facilitation must remain the top priority.