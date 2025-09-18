Open Menu

PRCS Hosts Cycling Rally To Mark 'Zero Emission Week'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), with the support of the German Red Cross, hosted a cycling rally under the theme “Pedal for the Planet” to mark 'Zero Emission Week' here on Thursday.

The event brought together PRCS volunteers, National Headquarters staff, and movement partners, including the Chairperson PRCS, Farzhana Naek; Head of the IFRC Delegation in Pakistan, Farid Abdul Kadir; Secretary General Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan; and a representative of the German Red Cross.

The cycling rally highlighted the urgency for climate action and the adoption of sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyles to combat the growing challenges of climate change in Pakistan. PRCS volunteers participated in the rally through designated routes in Islamabad, spreading the message of reducing carbon footprints and promoting greener alternatives for a healthier planet.

Secretary General PRCS, Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan, delivered the opening remarks and welcomed the participants. He spoke about the challenges we face today related to climate change.

In her address,Chairperson PRCS, Farzhana Naek, said that we must change how we live and consume. This includes reducing waste, conserving energy, adopting sustainable transport such as electric vehicles, cycling, and public transit, and expanding urban greenery through reforestation.

“Each citizen has a role to play in creating an eco-friendly Pakistan,” she emphasized.

She further stated that 'Zero Emission Week' was a reminder that governments, humanitarian organisations, the private sector, and citizens must stand together.

