Pakistan, Maldives Share Deep Bonds Of Friendship: Acting President Gilani
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said Pakistan greatly values its close ties with the Maldives, describing the relationship as one founded on goodwill, trust and Islamic brotherhood.
He was speaking at Aiwan-e-Sadr while receiving a delegation from the Maldives led by Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. The delegation comprised Mohamed Shahid, Husnee Mubarak, Yoosuf Nasheed and Abdulla Shazeem.
The acting president noted that Pakistan and Maldives enjoy a relationship marked by mutual trust and shared values. Recalling the meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Mohamed Muizzu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in 2024, as well as earlier leadership-level contacts, he said these exchanges reflect the warmth and depth of the bilateral relationship.
Gilani emphasised the need to maintain this momentum and expand ties across a wide range of sectors, including trade, tourism, education, health, youth development, climate cooperation and defence. He highlighted that bilateral trade stood at $8.87 million in 2024-25 and stressed that direct air and sea links could help unlock the relationship’s full potential.
He also noted Pakistan’s ability to meet Maldivian demand for textiles, rice, cement, meat, fruits, vegetables and pharmaceuticals, and reiterated Pakistan’s interest in strengthening defence cooperation.
The acting president expressed pride in Pakistan’s development and welfare contributions in the Maldives, including the Parliament building in Malé, which remains a lasting symbol of friendship. He added that Pakistan would continue supporting Maldivian development, particularly through scholarships for Maldivian students in medicine, engineering, pharmacy and dentistry.
He also highlighted the importance of promoting tourism cooperation and learning from each other’s expertise in this vital sector.
On regional matters, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and cooperation in South Asia and reviving SAARC as a platform for regional development, expressing hope that the Maldives would play an active role.
Referring to the developments in Jammu and Kashmir since April 2025, he reiterated that a peaceful resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was essential for lasting peace in the region.
The acting president also handed over an invitation to Abdul Raheem Abdulla to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November 2025.
Abdul Raheem Abdulla said the Maldives regards Pakistan as a close partner in the region. Continued high-level engagements such as this, he added, will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
He also said the Maldives greatly values Pakistan’s support, particularly in education, health and trade, and is grateful for the scholarships offered to Maldivian students and the contributions of Pakistani professionals serving in key sectors.
The delegation also conveyed to Yousuf Raza Gilani that the Maldives, as a Muslim nation, stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine, particularly those in Gaza.
Senators Sherry Rehman, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar and Shahadat Awan also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO inspects DSP office3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives share deep bonds of friendship: Acting President Gilani3 minutes ago
-
"Pleasant Weather in Gilgit-Baltistan, increase in Tourist Arrivals"3 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession: Traffic plan issued for Chur Chowk3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, pledges support to martyrs’ families3 minutes ago
-
Friday to be marked as Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi3 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Sep 253 minutes ago
-
13 gang members behind bars as ICT Police bust four criminal networks3 minutes ago
-
CTP holds awareness camp; helmets distributed among motorcyclists3 minutes ago
-
IT Industry meetup on FYPs, centralized test, curriculum reforms for future-ready graduates3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Museum inaugurates Digital Immersive Gallery with Korean collaboration13 minutes ago
-
Sialkot police solve Rs. 30m robbery, recover gold, cash13 minutes ago