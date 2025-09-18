Open Menu

Awareness Walk At LGH Highlights Importance Of Diagnosis, Treatment Of Atopic Eczema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Awareness walk at LGH highlights importance of diagnosis, treatment of atopic eczema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Atopic eczema is a treatable skin disease, but negligence and delay in treatment can complicate the condition, making timely awareness, accurate diagnosis, and proper treatment essential for effective control.

These views were expressed by Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, while addressing participants of an awareness walk organized by the Department of Dermatology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on the occasion of World Atopic Eczema Day.

Speaking to the media after the walk, Prof. Farooq Afzal urged for broader awareness campaigns to help people recognize the early symptoms of skin diseases and take them seriously.

Professor of Dermatology, Prof. Dr. Atif Shehzad, noted that atopic eczema is not confined to children but can also severely impact adults.

“Many dismiss it as simple dryness or allergy, which is dangerous,” he warned, adding that symptoms such as itching, inflammation, skin dryness, and even wounds can be managed effectively with proper medications, skincare, and preventive measures.

Medical Superintendent LGH, Prof. Faryad Hussain, said that the hospital’s Dermatology Department is equipped with modern facilities, where skin specialists are available daily in the outpatient department to provide consultations and treatment.

On the occasion, Dr. Ahmad Kazmi, Dr. Hina Manzoor, Dr. Nida Aily, Dr. Amara Siddiq, Dr. Afshan Ahmad, Dr. Sobia Ali, Dr. Uzma, and others were also present. Awareness pamphlets were distributed among participants, outlining preventive strategies, modern treatment methods, and daily care tips for managing atopic eczema.

