Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Secures Rs. 232m In Pending Dues For 229 Citizens In 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Ombudsman Punjab secures Rs. 232m in pending dues for 229 citizens in 3 months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has secured the release of over Rs. 232.526 million in long-pending dues for 229 citizens across the province within just three months, marking a significant milestone in public service.

According to a spokesperson, the payments covered a wide range of cases, including educational scholarships, marriage and farewell grants, death and family pensions, leave encashment, group insurance, GP fund, financial relief, and benefits for officers on special duty (OSD) posts.

Citizens who had been denied their rightful payments by government departments turned to the Ombudsman for redress.

Acting promptly, the Ombudsman issued directives to the relevant authorities, ensuring the timely release of funds.

Officials said the swift resolution of these cases not only provided much-needed financial relief to the affected individuals but also strengthened public trust in the institution.

The Ombudsman Punjab reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and offering effective solutions to grievances. Beneficiaries of the relief expressed gratitude for the intervention, lauding the institution’s role in delivering justice efficiently and without undue delay.

Recent Stories

India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investmen ..

India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting

11 minutes ago
 UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, pros ..

UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

1 hour ago
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

1 hour ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

2 hours ago
 The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

2 hours ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan