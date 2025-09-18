Ombudsman Punjab Secures Rs. 232m In Pending Dues For 229 Citizens In 3 Months
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has secured the release of over Rs. 232.526 million in long-pending dues for 229 citizens across the province within just three months, marking a significant milestone in public service.
According to a spokesperson, the payments covered a wide range of cases, including educational scholarships, marriage and farewell grants, death and family pensions, leave encashment, group insurance, GP fund, financial relief, and benefits for officers on special duty (OSD) posts.
Citizens who had been denied their rightful payments by government departments turned to the Ombudsman for redress.
Acting promptly, the Ombudsman issued directives to the relevant authorities, ensuring the timely release of funds.
Officials said the swift resolution of these cases not only provided much-needed financial relief to the affected individuals but also strengthened public trust in the institution.
The Ombudsman Punjab reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and offering effective solutions to grievances. Beneficiaries of the relief expressed gratitude for the intervention, lauding the institution’s role in delivering justice efficiently and without undue delay.
