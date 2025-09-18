SIUT Observes World Patient Safety Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) World Patient Safety Day was observed at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Mariyam Bashir Dawood Children Hospital, with a series of vibrant activities dedicated to promoting awareness and patient education.
Medical experts of the SIUT emphasized the importance of collective efforts of parents, medical experts and community at large coming together to ensure patient safety and care, says a press release issued here Thursday.
This year’s theme, “Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child”, highlighted the vulnerability of children with congenital ailments. On the day of patient safety, the speakers stressed that it is not only a professional duty but also a moral imperative that ensures dignity and quality in health care.
At SIUT, the day was marked with engaging activities for children with cardiac and urological ailment, their parents, sharing of real-life stories from caregivers, doctors and families.
These stories underlined how small, everyday steps in clinical practice and family involvement can make a big difference in saving lives and preventing harm.
The experts pointed out that strengthening patient safety in pediatrics and neonatal care is critical to reducing preventable deaths under the age of five.
They drew attention to areas such as safe childbirth, newborn care, medication safety, infection prevention, importance of nutrition and rehabilitation.
The event was attended by a large number of children patients and their families including SIUT medical experts and staff members, and people belong to different walks of life.
The SIUT has been providing free treatment with dignity, and compassion to all patients, irrespective of caste, color, creed, or religious beliefs since its inception.
