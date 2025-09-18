Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Procession: Traffic Plan Issued For Chur Chowk
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Thursday issued a traffic plan for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession scheduled to be held on September 19 (Friday) in Chur Chowk on Peshawar Road.
According to Chief Security Officer (Traffic) Inspector Muhammad Waseem, more than 170 officers and wardens will be deployed to manage traffic flow, diversions and alternative routes during the procession.
He said the procession would commence after Friday prayers from Ali Plaza and, after passing through designated routes, would culminate at Chur Chowk.
On the occasion, Darbar Shah Piara Road, Allahabad Road, Ghazi Road, Ashiana Chowk, and the route from Mohammadabad to Progressive school would remain closed for traffic.
Traffic from Peshawar towards Saddar would be diverted from Mehrabad Flyover to Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, while Misrial Road from Jaba Pulli to Chur Chowk would be completely closed.
Traffic from Bhatta Chowk to Chur Chowk would be diverted towards Range Road.
Similarly, traffic from Peshawar Road towards Saddar could use routes via Carriage Factory, Marble Factory and Westridge, while traffic from Saddar to Peshawar could use the opposite carriageway from Rafay Mall Turn.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam directed all officers and wardens to perform their duties with utmost responsibility and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow. He said vehicles without number plates should be checked strictly, while no parking would be allowed near the procession routes and the stage area.
