"Pleasant Weather in Gilgit-Baltistan, increase in Tourist Arrivals"

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) In recent days, the weather has become pleasant in Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas. Gentle sunshine during the day and cool breezes at night have made the climate enjoyable, attracting a large number of tourists to these beautiful valleys.

With the change in weather, there has been an increase in visitors at hotels and guesthouses in Astore, Hunza, and Skardu.

The local business community also seems pleased with the boost in tourism activities.

Tourists say that the lush green mountains, flowing streams, and pleasant weather compel them to return again and again.

According to the Department of Tourism, more tourist groups are expected to arrive in the coming days, which will not only promote tourism but also have a positive impact on the local economy.

