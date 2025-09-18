"Pleasant Weather In Gilgit-Baltistan, Increase In Tourist Arrivals"
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) In recent days, the weather has become pleasant in Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas. Gentle sunshine during the day and cool breezes at night have made the climate enjoyable, attracting a large number of tourists to these beautiful valleys.
With the change in weather, there has been an increase in visitors at hotels and guesthouses in Astore, Hunza, and Skardu.
The local business community also seems pleased with the boost in tourism activities.
Tourists say that the lush green mountains, flowing streams, and pleasant weather compel them to return again and again.
According to the Department of Tourism, more tourist groups are expected to arrive in the coming days, which will not only promote tourism but also have a positive impact on the local economy.
Recent Stories
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO inspects DSP office3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives share deep bonds of friendship: Acting President Gilani3 minutes ago
-
"Pleasant Weather in Gilgit-Baltistan, increase in Tourist Arrivals"3 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession: Traffic plan issued for Chur Chowk3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to martyr Captain Waqar Kakar, pledges support to martyrs’ families3 minutes ago
-
Friday to be marked as Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi4 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Sep 254 minutes ago
-
13 gang members behind bars as ICT Police bust four criminal networks4 minutes ago
-
CTP holds awareness camp; helmets distributed among motorcyclists4 minutes ago
-
IT Industry meetup on FYPs, centralized test, curriculum reforms for future-ready graduates4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Museum inaugurates Digital Immersive Gallery with Korean collaboration14 minutes ago
-
Sialkot police solve Rs. 30m robbery, recover gold, cash14 minutes ago