UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Area Is Corona Free: Summary Presented To Punjab CM Estimates 670,000 More Cases In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:42 PM

No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punjab CM estimates 670,000 more cases in Lahore

The Summary has advised Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose complete lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) A summary presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Punjab health department has revealed that the total Coronavirus cases could be 670,000 6 in coming days in Lahore alone.

The summary advised the Punjab Chief Minister to impose four-week strict lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus, saying that smart lockdown would not work.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman presented the summary to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on May 15 which was based on results of samples collected from hotspots, residences and offices in Lahore.

According to details, six per cent of the total samples collected tested positive for Coronavirus.

“There is not even a single area in the provincial capital which is Coronavirus free,” said the report, pointing out that samples' results stated that 14.7% of the samples came back with positive results in some towns.

“Infection has reached every corner of the city,” it further revealed.

The report said that members of the Technical Working Group recommended complete lockdown in the city for four weeks to control spread of Coronavirus and quarantine all those persons who crossed 50 years of age.

“The people must be asked to stay inside homes and not go out unnecessarily,” it added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab May All From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police organise forum ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Data Protectio ..

39 minutes ago

Italian FA chief hopeful small number of fans can ..

38 minutes ago

Iran Guarantees Free Coronavirus Treatment for Afg ..

38 minutes ago

DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.