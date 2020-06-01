No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punjab CM estimates 670,000 more cases in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The Summary has advised Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose complete lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus.

A summary presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Punjab health department has revealed that the total Coronavirus cases could be 670,000 6 in coming days in Lahore alone.

The summary advised the Punjab Chief Minister to impose four-week strict lockdown to control spread of Coronavirus, saying that smart lockdown would not work.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman presented the summary to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on May 15 which was based on results of samples collected from hotspots, residences and offices in Lahore.

According to details, six per cent of the total samples collected tested positive for Coronavirus.

“There is not even a single area in the provincial capital which is Coronavirus free,” said the report, pointing out that samples' results stated that 14.7% of the samples came back with positive results in some towns.

“Infection has reached every corner of the city,” it further revealed.

The report said that members of the Technical Working Group recommended complete lockdown in the city for four weeks to control spread of Coronavirus and quarantine all those persons who crossed 50 years of age.

“The people must be asked to stay inside homes and not go out unnecessarily,” it added.