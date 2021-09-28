ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Monday rejected the misleading claim being circulated on social media regarding change in original words and musical composition of national anthem.

"There will be absolutely no change whatsoever in the original words and the original musical composition of the national anthem of Pakistan," said a spokesperson of MoIB in a news release.

He termed the rumors being spread in that regard 'baseless' and 'fabricated'.

The national anthem will be re-recorded using the most advanced recording technology and with a larger number of vocalists, he clarified.

According to the news release, the Steering Committee which met with Senator (R) Javed Jabbar in the chair the other day has unanimously resolved to ensure highest international standards of orchestration and vocal rendering for the official re-recording of the National Anthem, which was originally first recorded in 1954.

The Committee resolved to assemble a large choir of about 120 to 150 gifted vocalists from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir to make the new official recording truly representative and participative of the whole federation including religious faiths.

The 4th meeting of the Steering Committee on the re-recording of the National Anthem was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The members of committee included reputed musicologists Arshad Mahmud, Rohail Hayat and Nafees Ahmed, Director Productions, ISPR Brigadier Imran Naqvi, film sector leader Satish Anand, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Director General of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications Imrana Wazir and prominent persons associated with creative arts and education from the four provinces.

The first recording, which remained the only official recording was conducted in 1954. Over the past 67 years, there had been revolutionary changes to recording voices and music to provide optimal clarity and tonal accuracy while using digital technology.

Reviewing the distinctive quality of brass bands in the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy, it was also decided to make all efforts to utilize and further enhance the locally available instrumental capability of musicians while exploring the options for using the orchestras of friendly overseas countries, which have standing national orchestras to record only the instrumental version.

The vocal version would be rendered entirely by Pakistani vocalists. Despite possessing enormous talent in music, Pakistan neither has a permanent national orchestra unlike many other countries including Muslim countries like Turkey nor it possesses locally located most advanced sound recording facilities.

Expressions of interest have already been invited from film and video producers of Pakistan to provide proposals for the creation of the new video of a duration of one minute 20 seconds by featuring the new re-recorded sound version.

The Steering Committee underlined the need to complete its task well in time to celebrate next anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan. Aspects of preparatory and production logistics along with their respective costs were also discussed in detail.

The Steering Committee was notified by the Federal government in June 2021 and later expanded to ensure maximum representation.