No Compromise On Security Of Chinese Workers In Pakistan: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

No compromise on security of Chinese workers in Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government would make no compromise on the security of the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group led by Chairman Wu Lei, said that the government would ensure all possible facilitation of the Chinese investors to further expand the ongoing projects.

He urged the Chinese firms to switch the power plants from imported to the local coal and increase their investment in the coal mining sector.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the projects being executed by the Shanghai Electric Group.

Citing cordial and time-tested ties with China, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan desired to further promote its friendly ties and strengthen economic partnership with the country.

The Shanghai Electric Group is currently working on Thar Coal mine development and a 1320MW coal power project.

It was told that the Shanghai Electric Group was one of the biggest firms engaged under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan. The Thar Coal projects executed by the Group were annually saving around $400 million.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of Thar Coal Block 1 Power Generation Company Meng Donghai, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Energy Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb and relevant senior officers.

