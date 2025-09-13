Open Menu

TIKA Scales Up Relief Efforts In Punjab To Support 50,000 People

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM

TIKA scales up relief efforts in Punjab to support 50,000 people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has intensified its emergency relief operations in Punjab in a bid to assist more than 50,000 people affected by recent hardships.

According to TIKA, the aid initiative covers multiple districts, including Kasur, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Wazirabad, Sialkot, and Multan.

Relief activities include the distribution of hot meals and family hygiene kits, as well as the establishment of mobile health camps offering medical consultations and free medicines.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to stand with Pakistan in times of need, stressing that the ongoing operation is part of Turkiye’s broader humanitarian support for the country.

