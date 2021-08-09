No forced load-management being carried out: NA told

Minister for Energy Hammad Ahzar on Monday apprised the National Assembly that no forced power load-shedding was carried out across the country due to generation shortfall

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said announced load management was being carried out in areas of high losses or transmission bottle necks.

He said installed generation capacity was sufficient enough to meet the system load demand.

The government was well aware of the importance of supplying uninterrupted power supply and best possible efforts were made to meet the system load demand.

The minister said the government enhanced transmission capacity by 4000 MW during the last three years while 3000 MW capacity would be enhanced in coming year.

To another question, he said two exploration and production companies i.e. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) were operating in Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi. Missa Keswal Lease was operated by OGDCL while Adhi Mining Lease was operated by PPL. He said since no Petroleum Concession Agreement/Policy was applicable on the both Leases, therefore no Social Welfare Obligation was applicable in both of these Leases.

However, he said both of the Companies were conducting voluntary Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities on their own initiatives in the area for the lasting benefits of the locals.

Since 2014-2015 to 2020-2021, OGDCL and PPL had spent Rs 10.79 million and Rs 147.86 million, respectively under CSR.

To a separate question, Hammad Azhar said our local gas reserves were fast depleting and it was recorded 8-9 per cent per annum. The demand and supply gap was being bridged with LNG import, he added.

He said in past many gas supply schemes were announced on political grounds, Main pipelines were laid but connections were not provided, he added.

He said SSGCL had not received any funds from the Federal Government during FYs 2018-19 & 2019-20 on account of gas development schemes of new towns and villages.

However, sanction letters advising release of funds of Rs.60 million and Rs.178.534 million respectively had been received by SSGCL during FY 2020-21 for approved gasification schemes in the Province of Sindh under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).