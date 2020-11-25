UrduPoint.com
No Gas Shortage Will Be There In Pakistan, Says Nadeem Babar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:36 PM

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Nadeem Babar

Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Products Nadeem Babar along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz held a press conference, and rejected alleged negative campaign against the government about LNG through fudged statistics.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) There would be no shortage of gas in the country as the government was making all out efforts in this regard, Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar said on Wednesday.

Nadeem Babar said LNG terminals were being run on full capacity, while arrangements are being made to import around 1,300 cubic feet of LNG to meet domestic needs.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in Islamabad.

He stated that it was very unfortunate that a negative media campaign was being run against the government about LNG through fudged statistics.

Nadeem Babar said the present government has imported 35 cargo ships of LNG in last 27 months at 20 percent low rate as compared to expensive LNG agreements signed by the previous government with Qatar.

He said that the government has also allowed private sector to construct LNG terminals in the country and two companies have shown their readiness to establish these facilities in Pakistan. He said last regime of the PML-N had established two LNG terminals with government's guarantee of running these facilities, inflicting huge cost on the national exchequer.

Regarding offering cooperation to the K-Electric, Nadeem Babar said that LNG was provided to the power generation company in Karachi in summer just to facilitate people of country's biggest city.

The Special Assistant said work on North-South Pipeline will be started in March and holistic reforms are being introduced in the pipeline sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Shibli Faraz said the government is trying to control the issues of circular debt and line losses in the energy sector.

