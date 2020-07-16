No hide collection without prior permission. DPO The district Police officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The district Police officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani has said hides collection without prior permission of the district administration would not be allowed and stern action would be taken against the violators.

He was presiding over meeting of the Sub Divisional Police Officers, Station house Officers and supervisory staff in DPO office on Thursday.

He said the security plan had been devised for Eid and security personnel would be deployed outside mosques and other places and only recommended organizations would maintain the record of hides.

He said there was a complete ban on objectionable advertisements, graffiti, wheelie and display of weapons.

He informed that Attock police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha under which 2,326 security personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imambargahs and important buildings.

He informed that the security personnel include 1,158 volunteers, six DSPs, 15 SHOs, 200 SIs and ASIs, 945 constables and 35 sections of elite force. He said the security plan had been chalked out in collaboration with the district administration and other law enforcement agencies under which worship places, security personnel would man important buildings. He revealed that during Eid prayers police would guard 377 worship places including 329 mosques, 20 Imambargahs and 20 open places. He said all types of leaves of police officers had been canceled. He informed that on Eid-ul-Azha Collective sacrifices will be made in the province of Punjab under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).