UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Hide Collection Without Prior Permission. DPO The District Police Officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

No hide collection without prior permission. DPO The district Police officer Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The district Police officer (DPO) Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani has said hides collection without prior permission of the district administration would not be allowed and stern action would be taken against the violators.

He was presiding over meeting of the Sub Divisional Police Officers, Station house Officers and supervisory staff in DPO office on Thursday.

He said the security plan had been devised for Eid and security personnel would be deployed outside mosques and other places and only recommended organizations would maintain the record of hides.

He said there was a complete ban on objectionable advertisements, graffiti, wheelie and display of weapons.

He informed that Attock police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Eid ul Azha under which 2,326 security personnel will be deployed at mosques, Imambargahs and important buildings.

He informed that the security personnel include 1,158 volunteers, six DSPs, 15 SHOs, 200 SIs and ASIs, 945 constables and 35 sections of elite force. He said the security plan had been chalked out in collaboration with the district administration and other law enforcement agencies under which worship places, security personnel would man important buildings. He revealed that during Eid prayers police would guard 377 worship places including 329 mosques, 20 Imambargahs and 20 open places. He said all types of leaves of police officers had been canceled. He informed that on Eid-ul-Azha Collective sacrifices will be made in the province of Punjab under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Police Punjab Man Attock All

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

5 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

6 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

10 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

15 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.