No Load Shedding During Sehar, Iftar And Taraveh: Pesco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:11 PM

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: Pesco

Pesco authorities have said that special arrangements have been made for facilitation of consumers during Ramzan and load shedding would not be carried out in Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh hours here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have said that special arrangements have been made for facilitation of consumers during Ramzan and load shedding would not be carried out in Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh hours here.

According to Pesco,load shedding has also been reduced to facilitate consumers during holy month of Ramadan.

Pesco was trying its best to facilitate public and provide stable power supply to all parts of KP during Ramadan. Pesco has urged general public to avoid excessive use of electricity for smooth power supply to all consumers.

Meanwhile, Task Forces of Mardan Circle during ongoing campaign against power pilferage has recovered outstanding dues of Rs.1.3 million from defaulters besides removing 185 illegal electricity connections.

More Stories From Pakistan

