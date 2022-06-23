UrduPoint.com

No Loss Of Life, Property Reported During Recent Rains: CDA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 10:25 PM

No loss of life, property reported during recent rains: CDA

No loss of life or property have been reported during the recent rains in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :No loss of life or property have been reported during the recent rains in the Federal capital.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Thursday.

Sharing details of the complaints during the last 15 days with APP, he said 208 complaints were lodged with CDA's Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) out of which 138 were related to forest fire.

The CDA teams responded to all the complaints in a swift manner and rushed to the spots.

Nine complaints were lodged from various locations in the city during recent rains, 18 were related to electrical fire, 13 of house fire, 2 vehicle fire, whereas 15 were commercial buildings and 13 rescue calls.

A complete report in that regard was submitted to the Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicle Capital Development Authority All From Rains

Recent Stories

K-Electric delegation apprises PM of NEPRA-related ..

K-Electric delegation apprises PM of NEPRA-related issues

44 seconds ago
 Punjab election commissioner submits report to Ele ..

Punjab election commissioner submits report to Election Commission of Pakistan

46 seconds ago
 FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World ..

FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia ..

UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia mass killings

3 minutes ago
 Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly ..

Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly commendable:AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement ..

Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.