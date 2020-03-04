No new case of coronavirus in Sindh: All 14 test results declared negative

KARACHI, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health department conducted tests of six coronavirus suspects on Wednesday and all the results came negative while on Tuesday eight tests were conducted and all of them have been declared negative.

This was disclosed in the meeting of Taskforce on coronavirus chaired Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM's House here, said a statement.

Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi told the chief minister that so far 67 tests have been conducted, of them only two were declared as positive and both the patients are recovering fast.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Mutraza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, DG PDMA Salman Shah, DG Surveillance Dr Asif, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital, DR Faisal of Aga Khan, Major Ahad of 5-Corps, Chief Medical Officer CAA, Focal Person M.B Dharejo and others.

The chief minister was told that the number of pilgrims have established at 2398, of them 1277 have completed 14 days of their quarantine at their homes and have been excluded from the list of suspects.

As many as 823 others have been kept in quarantine at their home. Some 2100 have been traced by district response teams and 298 are yet to be contacted.

The chief minister was told that some 2683 pilgrims from Taftan were set to reach in Sindh most probably from Jacobabad route via bus or train.

At this the chief minister said that it would be quite difficult for his government to trace all of them and keep them in quarantine.

He directed the chief secretary to coordinate with Balochistan government and request them to keep everyone coming from Iran in 14 days quarantine and then allow them to travel to Sindh or anywhere in Pakistan.

The chief minister issued directives to all the deputy commissioners to be alert and keep an eye on every pilgrim coming from Taftan via Jacobabad or Hub. "We can't allow the in-coming pilgrims unchecked," he said.

The Commissioner Compliant cell has received 137 calls, 87 on helpline and 50 on WhatsApp.

The Commissioner said that all calls were being received from all over Pakistan.

At this the chief minister directed the commissioner to keep counseling of the callers, no matter from where they were contacting.