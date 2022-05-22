UrduPoint.com

No One To Be Allowed To Play With Constitution: Mashhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

No one to be allowed to play with Constitution: Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Sunday that the PML-N government and its allies would not allow anyone to play with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders here, he said that conspirators do not want stability in Pakistan.

He mentioned that it has always been a parliamentary tradition that business Advisory Committee is held first to decide the agenda of the assembly session.

The PML-N leader added that the no-trust motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly has been re-submitted, while terming that today's Punjab Assembly proceedings as unconstitutional.

He maintained that government with the support of its allied parties had succeeded to reduce the prices of commodities including flour, ghee and sugar, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had taken on board all stakeholders to reduce the prices.

The previous government of PTI had destroyed the country's economy by its inapthandling and inefficiency, he added. He said that the development of the country waslinked development of Punjab province.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Business Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly Flour

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

12 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

21 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.