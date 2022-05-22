No one to be allowed to play with Constitution: Mashhood

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Sunday that the PML-N government and its allies would not allow anyone to play with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders here, he said that conspirators do not want stability in Pakistan.

He mentioned that it has always been a parliamentary tradition that business Advisory Committee is held first to decide the agenda of the assembly session.

The PML-N leader added that the no-trust motion against Speaker Punjab Assembly has been re-submitted, while terming that today's Punjab Assembly proceedings as unconstitutional.

He maintained that government with the support of its allied parties had succeeded to reduce the prices of commodities including flour, ghee and sugar, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz had taken on board all stakeholders to reduce the prices.

The previous government of PTI had destroyed the country's economy by its inapthandling and inefficiency, he added. He said that the development of the country waslinked development of Punjab province.