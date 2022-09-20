Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin on Tuesday said that no one's rights would be violated in Ravi City project as the farmers were also being paid for their land in a timely manner with a fixed package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Amin on Tuesday said that no one's rights would be violated in Ravi City project as the farmers were also being paid for their land in a timely manner with a fixed package.

The CEO said, "Ravi Urban Development Authority has so far paid 70 percent of the land owners through the Revenue board of Punjab." "If a few owners have reservations, we can review their suggestions as this project of government of the Punjab will guarantee the welfare of people," he added.

Speaking to a representative delegation of farmers at RUDA Headquarters, Imran Amin said that the creation of Ravi City would provide employment to millions of people, adding that the industrial zone here would be consisted of 3,500 hectares, while revenue of 40 billion Dollars would be obtained from business activities.

He said that no one would be allowed to work on illegal housing schemes here, adding that RUDA would ensure implementation according to the master plan.

The CEO said that by constructing world-class river training works and barrages, the flood damage would be minimized, adding that recognizing the Rakh Jhok Forest as a National Park would promote tourism and aquatic life."