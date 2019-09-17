No Request By Farogh Naseem To Meet Sindh Chief Minister: Law Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:12 PM
The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday clarified that Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem had not made any request to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah
A ministry press release rejected the claim of Sindh chief minister that he had turned down the law minister's request for a meeting, terming it baseless.
"The law minister has not approached the chief minister for any such a meeting at any point during the past few weeks," it added.