No request by Farogh Naseem to meet Sindh Chief Minister: Law Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday clarified that Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem had not made any request to meet Sindh

A ministry press release rejected the claim of Sindh chief minister that he had turned down the law minister's request for a meeting, terming it baseless.

"The law minister has not approached the chief minister for any such a meeting at any point during the past few weeks," it added.