UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Request By Farogh Naseem To Meet Sindh Chief Minister: Law Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:12 PM

No request by Farogh Naseem to meet Sindh Chief Minister: Law Ministry

The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday clarified that Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem had not made any request to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday clarified that Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem had not made any request to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

A ministry press release rejected the claim of Sindh chief minister that he had turned down the law minister's request for a meeting, terming it baseless.

"The law minister has not approached the chief minister for any such a meeting at any point during the past few weeks," it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Law Minister Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Pakistan U16 trials for Bangladesh series from Wed ..

9 minutes ago

Moulana Azam Tariq murder case adjourned without p ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company holds anti den ..

4 minutes ago

Hurricane Humberto Gains Strength While Heading To ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 50, traded at Rs 87,250 per to ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine holds 4 ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.