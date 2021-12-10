UrduPoint.com

No Room For Any Corrupt, Dishonest Element In PTI Govt: Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:46 PM

No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI govt: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said there was no room for any corrupt and dishonest element in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government under the upright and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said there was no room for any corrupt and dishonest element in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government under the upright and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a public gathering in Lab Thatho Union Council of NA-63 Taxila, he said Pakistan got an honest leader in the form of PM Imran Khan after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who would never ever tolerate any dishonest in his team.

He vowed to fulfill all promises made with the public as he always believed in service-oriented politics, adding "I will do my best for welfare and uplift of the area." Sarwar said he always did politics by considering it a sacred duty and "the public service is our top priority." He assured to provide better infrastructure by laying an effective road network in this constituency, besides basic amenities of life like electricity and gas.

The minister underlined the need for giving special attention towards the education sector to secure the future of the coming generations.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated different development projects in the area including rehabilitation of a 7.5-kilometre Usman Khattarr Road that would be completed in a period of 12 months with an estimated cost of Rs 162 million.

He performed the groundbreaking of a 2.3-kilometre Budhu Bajaarr Road that would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 50 million.

Sarwar also inaugurated construction and rehabilitation of a 2.5-kilometre Link Road in the Lab Thatho UC, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 70 million in 12 months.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of the up-gradation of Government Girls Elementary school Lab Thatho to 'High School,' for which funds amounting toRs 30 million would be spent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road Taxila Gas All Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NA-63

Recent Stories

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

4 minutes ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

4 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

4 minutes ago
 Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume ..

Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume Military Dialogue - Foreign Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Old Ravians reunion tomorrow

Old Ravians reunion tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 EU to Put Sanctions on Russia's Private Security G ..

EU to Put Sanctions on Russia's Private Security Group Wagner on Monday - Source

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.