No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI govt: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said there was no room for any corrupt and dishonest element in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government under the upright and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a public gathering in Lab Thatho Union Council of NA-63 Taxila, he said Pakistan got an honest leader in the form of PM Imran Khan after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who would never ever tolerate any dishonest in his team.

He vowed to fulfill all promises made with the public as he always believed in service-oriented politics, adding "I will do my best for welfare and uplift of the area." Sarwar said he always did politics by considering it a sacred duty and "the public service is our top priority." He assured to provide better infrastructure by laying an effective road network in this constituency, besides basic amenities of life like electricity and gas.

The minister underlined the need for giving special attention towards the education sector to secure the future of the coming generations.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated different development projects in the area including rehabilitation of a 7.5-kilometre Usman Khattarr Road that would be completed in a period of 12 months with an estimated cost of Rs 162 million.

He performed the groundbreaking of a 2.3-kilometre Budhu Bajaarr Road that would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 50 million.

Sarwar also inaugurated construction and rehabilitation of a 2.5-kilometre Link Road in the Lab Thatho UC, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 70 million in 12 months.

The minister also laid the foundation stone of the up-gradation of Government Girls Elementary school Lab Thatho to 'High School,' for which funds amounting toRs 30 million would be spent.