No Shortage Of Beds For Corona Patients In Hospitals, Says Ajmal Wazir

Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that there was no shortage of beds for corona patients in hospitals across the province.

In a press briefing at Civil Secretariat, Ajmal Wazir informed that Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has a total of 1800 beds and 63 ventilators adding of the total, 105 beds and 25 ventilators are reserved for corona patients where only 33 beds have been occupied by Covid-19 patients at LRH. He informed 20 patients were on ventilators.

He stated 1300-bed MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital having 56 ventilators, the administration has reserved 55 beds and 25 ventilators for corona patients where only 50 and two ventilators were being used by corona patients at the moment.

Similarly, the advisor informed, 1250-bed MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex also having 52 ventilators, HMC administration has reserved 25 ventilators and 128 beds for corona patients adding 17 ventilators and 90 beds were currently occupied by corona patients.

The advisor stated that 1250-bed Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad has a total of 25 ventilators where 71 beds and 12 ventilators were reserved for Corona patients adding 28 Corona patients are undergoing treatment at Ayub Teaching Hospital while 4 patients were on ventilators.

Similarly, Mardan Medical Complex has a total of 500 beds and 26 ventilators with 100 beds and 20 ventilators reserved for Corona patients and 33 beds besides two ventilators were being used right now adding the health department created different categories for patients, including category A and B.

Category A included patients suffering from diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, respiratory and other diseases admitted to hospital, category B and C included patients not at high risk and having no symptoms being quarantined at home and monitored.

The advisor asked people to call 1700 instead of hospital in case of symptoms so that they can be provided medical advice.

Ajmal Wazir informed that refusing to follow the guidelines and failing to adopted precautionary measures increase pressure on hospitals urging people to adopt precautionary measures and stay safe from COVID-19.

He informed that the government was going ahead with its fight against Corona virus under leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan adding the Prime Minister Imran Khan took all the decisions in consultation with the provinces.

