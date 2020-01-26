No shortage of medicine in Astore:khurshid Ahmed

(@imziishan)

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :DHO Astore Mr. khurshid Ahmed said that there was no shortage of medicine in Astore district and all the dispensaries have been provided enough stock of medicines for winter season.

While talking with App,he said that all the doctors in the DHQ hospital were doing their duties properly with honesty and serving the poor people of Astore.

He further said that if any of the paramedical staff found not doing his duty properly or if we receive any complain from the local people, Astore, stern action would be taken against him.

(Astore App)