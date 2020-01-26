UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortage Of Medicine In Astore:khurshid Ahmed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

No shortage of medicine in Astore:khurshid Ahmed

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :DHO Astore Mr. khurshid Ahmed said that there was no shortage of medicine in Astore district and all the dispensaries have been provided enough stock of medicines for winter season.

While talking with App,he said that all the doctors in the DHQ hospital were doing their duties properly with honesty and serving the poor people of Astore.

He further said that if any of the paramedical staff found not doing his duty properly or if we receive any complain from the local people, Astore, stern action would be taken against him.

(Astore App)

Related Topics

Shortage Poor All From

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

18 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.