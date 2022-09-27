(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Accountability Court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for two co-accused in the reference against former DG Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir and others.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.

During the hearing, Hasnain Mirza, the son of former Federal minister Fahmida Mirza, did not appear in court along with the other co-accused.

On which the court, expressing annoyance, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for co-accused Abbas Agha and Qazi Amjad and ordered Hasnain Mirza to appear in person at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the reference hearing was adjourned till October 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had declared former DG Sindh Building Control Authority Manzoor Qadir as an absconder.