NSU contribution appreciated for futuristic skills education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Governments worldwide should promote policies for training youth to have market matching skills. Globally there could be a transient dip in the world economic growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report, this situation demands boosting household income by increasing female labor force participation through skills training programs, particularly in developing and underdeveloped economies.

The upcoming report has been jointly prepared through the collaborative efforts of the National Skills University Islamabad, Pakistan, along with other partners, including Waikato Institute of Technology (WINTECH), New Zealand; CFL, Halsingland Education Association, Sweden; Arusha Technical College, Tanzania; the National Higher Engineering school of Tunis, Tunisia, Iloilo Science and Technology University, Philippines.

The team's lead investigator, Mr. Ahmed Samy from the Higher College of Technology, thanked all partners for their continued participation and support in this project. The past couple of years have shown a COVID-19-mediated push in technology education.

This phenomenon has created digital divides among countries with ample resources to adopt emerging technologies compared to those lacking such infrastructures.

This report also stresses enhanced focus on equitable access to skill education besides opportunities for reskilling making the existing workforce digitally literate and relevant.

The report also laments about the global conflicts creating a displacement of people, thus hindering digital literacy.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor National Skills University elaborating on this report said that it has been realized that nations worldwide must work for fast-track development of new-collar workers (people getting better jobs upon learning technologies).

There is also a need for global standardization of TVET, international collaborations, personalized educational programs, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

A panel of experts, including Dr. Heba Chehade, from Dubai Future Foundation; Joao Santos from the Erasmus + Programme at the European Commission; Dr. Balzhan Orazbayeva from the Free University Amsterdam; Professor Stephen Billet of the Griffith University Australia, further shed light on overall strategy for promoting skills education.

The session was moderated by Mr. Wale Buraimoh, Senior Manager- Strategic Planning and Strategy Execution at the Higher College of Technology, UAE.