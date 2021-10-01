Number of Coronavirus positive cases reduces significantly in Hazara region

UrduPoint.com

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Owing to the best policies of Federal and provincial government Coronavirus cases have been considerably decreased in the Hazara region where active cases of patients in Abbottabad were only 61 and in the district Manshera was 111.

In district Abbottabad the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has reached 8088, active cases remained 61, the number of recovered patients was 7665 and the total number of expired by COVID-19 was 362.

The total number of Coronavirus tests were conducted in district Abbottabad was 1294204 where 1902 cases were awaited, 118224 cases were negative, 8088 positive, 1170 inconclusive.

District health office Abbottabad also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 315 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 19446, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 765, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4501, the number of students screened 14545.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 1891 places including 1675 rural/urban/residential areas, 18 hotels and restaurants, 172 educational institutions and 26 offices and commerci6al buildings.

In district Mansehra 140090, Coronavirus tests have been conducted where 131231 were negative and lab report of 251 people is awaited. During the last 24 hours, only two new Coronavirus cases have been registered in district Mansehra.

According to the health department of Mansehra, in Tehsil Mansehra 61 active cases have been registered, 5 Tehsil Oghi, 14 Balakot and 31 from Tehsil Baffa Pakhal.

