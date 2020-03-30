Number of COVID-19 patients slashed in Lahore: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Monday the COVID-19 epidemic disease is witnessing decline in Lahore as number of corona confirmed patients has been decreased there.

Talking to a private news channel she mentioned that 60 confirmed and seven suspected cases were being treated in Mayo hospital till the date, in other hospitals the number of corona infected patients is low.

''Though the private labs are testing people yet the cases did not exceed as the contagious virus was halted through the lockdown,''she further stated.

Punjab government has enhanced the capacity by establishing three new labs of level three in different districts, she reconfirmed.

Replying to a question she said the government would soon announce a policy to allow the positive corona cases for home-isolation.