Number Of Dengue Patients Reaches 9921 In KP, Reports Health Dept

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 385 more people were affected by the dengue virus during the last 24 hours, said a report of the provincial Health Department on Thursday.

The tally of total dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 9921 as 32 new patients have been admitted at various hospitals during the last 24 hours. The number of total admitted dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 1187, the report said.

The report further informed that so far 7599 patients have recovered from dengue fever while the death toll was 8, of which 4 deaths were reported from Khyber, 2 from Nowshera and one each from Mansehra and Mardan.

In Peshawar the total number of dengue patients was 1094 after reporting of 126 new cases. The number of admitted dengue patients in Peshawar was 222 during the last count while the number of recovered dengue patients in Peshawar was 2211, the report said and added that during the last 24 hours, no death from dengue fever was reported in Peshawar.

