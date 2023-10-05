NUST 5G research lab to drive technological advancements in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) 5G Research Lab partners with OPPO, a global leader renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovation, and Jazz, Pakistan's leading digital communications company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) 5G Research Lab partners with OPPO, a global leader renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovation, and Jazz, Pakistan's leading digital communications company.

This alliance marks a historic moment in Pakistan's technological landscape, solidifying its commitment to driving innovation and spearheading technological advancements in the country, said a news release.

The collaboration of NUST's esteemed 5G Research Lab is poised to explore new horizons in the realm of 5G technology, ensuring Pakistan's prominent position in the global technological revolution.

By pooling their resources and expertise, OPPO, Jazz, and NUST aimed to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G technology in Pakistan, ushering in an era of unparalleled connectivity and transformative experiences for consumers.

George Long, CEO - OPPO Pakistan, an authorized exclusive distributor, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We’re excited to partner with NUST's 5G Research Lab, a renowned institution at the forefront of technology.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with OPPO's mission to deliver cutting-edge devices and drive tech progress in Pakistan. We anticipate a fruitful partnership that benefits our brand and advances the 5G ecosystem in the region."

Jazz NUST 5G Innovation Lab holds immense promise for shaping the future of telecommunications in Pakistan. With some of the brightest minds and advanced equipment, this institution is poised to pioneer innovative advancements in 5G technology, benefiting Pakistan's citizens. OPPO's collaboration underscores its commitment to being at the forefront of these transformative developments.

As the collaboration between OPPO and NUST's 5G Research Lab takes shape, the anticipation of what the future holds is nothing short of electrifying. Pakistan stands on the brink of a technological renaissance, and OPPO takes pride in leading this revolution, championing innovation, and bringing the transformative benefits of 5G technology to the masses.