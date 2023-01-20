UrduPoint.com

NUST Wins Conduct Of Advanced Artificial Intelligence And Blockchain Courses For Gilgit Baltistan

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Having won a highly competitive process, involving several universities and organizations, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has earned the mandate to conduct 6-month Advanced Certification Courses in the domains of AI/Data Science and BlockChain for Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Having won a highly competitive process, involving several universities and organizations, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has earned the mandate to conduct 6-month Advanced Certification Courses in the domains of AI/Data Science and BlockChain for Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 1,000 applicants will be enrolled in these courses both in Gilgit and Skardu.

"Today marks a new beginning in the history of Gilgit Baltistan - a beginning powered by advanced learning in Artificial Intelligence/Data Science and Block Chain," remarked Prof Dr Faisal Shafait, Associate Dean, Department of Computing at NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and Director of Deep Learning Laboratory, National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI).

Highly accomplished NUST faculty in the aforementioned fields along with associates will visit Gilgit Baltistan to impart training in these cutting-edge technologies.

The learning will be both theoretical as well as hands-on to develop the expertise of the enrolled students in these high-paying, highly employable skills.

Blended Learning will also be a part of the programme, wherein, experts from the industry will guide and teach the students.

This programme will lay the foundations for transforming GB into a knowledge hub by producing self-sufficient and skilled human capital.

Tools such as PyTorch, Tensor Flow, Keras, Apache Hadoop, Polkadot, IPFS, Ethereum will be comprehensively covered to develop skilled manpower in Python, Data Visualisation, Big Data Analysis, Deep Learning and Machine Learning.

The programme, being led by NUST in collaboration with its international partners such as Microsoft, IBM, CISCO, etc., will be a great value addition towards capacity building of people of GB, and help enhance employment opportunities in the region.

